New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Walmart was slapped with a consumer class action Sunday in Florida Middle District Court over the marketing and labeling of its 'Great Value Veggie straws' brand potato snacks. The suit, brought by Sheehan & Associates and AJK Legal, alleges that the products are advertised as containing no artificial flavors or preservatives when they actually contain the chemical preservative, citric acid, and synthetic flavoring ingredient, malic acid. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00437, Lara v. Walmart Stores, Inc.