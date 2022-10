Removed To Federal Court

Walmart removed an employment discrimination lawsuit to California Central District Court on Monday. The complaint was filed by Lawyers for Employee and Consumers Rights on behalf of Lorena Lara, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after returning from maternity leave and taking more time off to await COVID-19 test results. Walmart is backed by Constangy Brooks, Smith & Prophete. The case is 2:22-cv-07359, Lara v. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.