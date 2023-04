Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGuireWoods on Friday removed a lawsuit against Ferguson Enterprises, a distributor of plumbing supplies, to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by attorney China R. Rosas on behalf of a former warehouse associate equipment operator who contends that he was wrongfully terminated due to disability-based employment discrimination. The case is 5:23-cv-00573, Lara v. Ferguson Enterprises, LLC et al.

California

March 31, 2023, 8:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Lara

defendants

Ferguson Enterprises

Ferguson Enterprises, Inc.

Ferguson Enterprises, LLC

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination