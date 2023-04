Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bowman and Brooke on Monday removed a false imprisonment lawsuit against the City of Coral Gables to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Carl Palomino on behalf of Miguel Lara, accuses the defendant of wrongfully detaining the the plaintiff while attending a concert at the Watsco Center on the University of Miami campus. The case is 1:23-cv-21263, Lara v. City Of Coral Gables.

Government

April 03, 2023, 10:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Miguel Lara

defendants

City Of Coral Gables

defendant counsels

Bowman and Brooke

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation