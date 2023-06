Removed To Federal Court

Reed Smith and Browning Kaleczyc Berry & Hoven on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Health Care Service Corp. to Montana District Court. The complaint, challenging the denial of health coverage, was filed by Western Justice Associates on behalf of Jillian LaPointe and other plaintiffs. The case is 2:23-cv-00046, Lapointe et al v. Health Care Service Corporation et al.

Insurance

June 23, 2023, 5:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Jillian Lapointe

Patrick Lapointe

Sandra Lapointe

Western Justice Associates

defendants

Health Care Service Corporation

John Does 1-10

defendant counsels

Browning Kaleczyc Berry Hoven

Reed Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute