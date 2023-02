New Suit - Product Liability

Nissan USA and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by pro se plaintiffs who claim that Nissan sold them two defective vehicles. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00166, Lapinski et al v. Auto Giants Nissan et al.

Automotive

February 08, 2023, 4:35 AM