Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Friday removed a lawsuit against Nutrisystem, Davison Design & Development and Renown Holdings to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act, was filed pro se by Joshua Lapin. The case is 2:23-cv-01343, Lapin v. Nutrisystem Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 07, 2023, 2:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Joshua Lapin

defendants

Davison Design & Development, Inc.

John Doe Ad Network(S) 0-5

Nutrisystem, Inc.

Renown Holdings, Inc.

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 890/