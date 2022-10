Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Gibbons Legal on behalf of Kim Lapidus. The case is 2:22-cv-03964, Lapidus v. Liberty Mutual Insurance.

Insurance

October 05, 2022, 3:54 PM