The Prudential Insurance Co. of America was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Texas Southern District Court. The court case was brought by Peckham Martin PLLC and Lundy, Lundy, Soileau & South on behalf of Tiffany Lantz, who challenges the defendant's denial of a request for a life insurance premium waiver. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02222, Lantz v. The Prudential Insurance Company Of America et al.

June 16, 2023, 6:01 PM

Tiffany Lantz

Peckham Martin PLLC

The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company

The Prudential Insurance Company Of America

Team, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute