Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against AAA Carolinas and the Auto Club Group to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Winslow Wetsch PLLC on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was unlawfully terminated for testing positive on a drug test, though he had legally used a CBD vape product to treat eye pain from Keratoconus. The case is 5:22-cv-00466, Lanterman v. Carolina Motor Club, Inc. d//b/a AAA Carolinas, a non-profit corporation et al.

Automotive

November 18, 2022, 5:38 PM