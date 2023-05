New Suit - Real Property

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, was slapped with a lawsuit on Wednesday in Alabama Southern District Court. The suit, filed pro se by Albert Franklin Lankster Sr., alleges that the defendant's power lines are dangerously close to the plaintiff's home. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00191, Lankster v. Alabama Power.

Energy

May 24, 2023, 7:55 PM

Albert Franklin Lankster, Sr.

Alabama Power

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference