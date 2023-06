Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Walmart to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by Ralston Kinney on behalf of a former team lead who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for taking medical leave after contracting COVID-19. The case is 4:23-cv-00368, Lankford v. Wal-Mart Associates Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 01, 2023, 8:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Carolyn Lankford

Ralston Kinney, LLC

defendants

Wal-Mart Stores East, LP

Wal-Mart Associates, Inc.

defendant counsels

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination