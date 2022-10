Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Balch & Bingham and Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Cadence Bank and Wyre Payments Inc. to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, claiming the unauthorized purchase of cryptocurrency on a debit card, was filed by Cochrun & Seals on behalf of Judith and Howard T. Lanier Jr. The case is 2:22-cv-01313, Lanier et al. v. Cadence Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 14, 2022, 10:22 AM