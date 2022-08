Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hill Ward Henderson on Tuesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Haier U.S. Appliance Solutions to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Crutchfield & Pyles on behalf of Tiffany Lanier, whose son suffocated during a fire allegedly caused by a defective General Electric stove. The case is 6:22-cv-01458, Lanier v. Haier U.S. Appliance Solutions Inc.