New Suit - Securities

Lightning eMotors and certain members of its board were hit with a shareholder derivative complaint Friday in Colorado District Court in connection with a proposed merger with Lightning Systems. The lawsuit, filed by Shuman Glenn & Stecker and Rigrodsky Law, accuses the defendants of disregarding Lightning Systems' inability to scale its operations rapidly or achieve projected financial forecasts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00507, Lanham v. Fenwick-Smith et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 24, 2023, 5:14 PM