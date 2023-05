Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Johnson & Bell on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Indiana Beach Holdings and Store Master Funding VIII to Indiana Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Ken Nunn Law Office on behalf of three hotel guests who claim they fell and were injured due to lack of handicap accessible walkways. The case is 4:23-cv-00038, Lanham v. Doe.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 09, 2023, 6:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Bonnie Lanham

Genevieve Warren

Meagan O'Rourke

defendants

Indiana Beach Holdings LLC

John Doe

Store Master Funding VIII, LLC

defendant counsels

Johnson & Bell

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims