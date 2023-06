Removed To Federal Court

Ford Motor Co. removed a product liability lawsuit to Florida Southern District Court on Monday. The suit was filed by Jesse Davidson PA on behalf of Donnie Langston, who allegedly sustained injuries after the driveshaft center support bearing failed on his 2016 Ford Transit van. The case is 9:23-cv-80936, Langston v. Ford Motor Company.

Automotive

June 20, 2023, 6:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Donnie Langston

defendants

Ford Motor Company

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims