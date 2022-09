Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Womble Bond Dickinson on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company and other defendants to North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit, for disputed claims on a long-term disability policy, was filed by Elliot Morgan Parsonage on behalf of Dianna W. Langley. The case is 1:22-cv-00732, Langley v. Hartford Life And Accident Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

September 02, 2022, 3:24 PM