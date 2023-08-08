New Suit - Employment

Bean Automotive and GFB Enterprises were hit with an employment lawsuit on Aug. 7 in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of a former sales associate at Lexus of West Kendall who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for requesting medical leave to care for her father after he was hospitalized with congestive heart failure. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-22952, Langley v. Bean Automotive Inc. et al.

Automotive

August 08, 2023, 8:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Carragan Langley

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Bean Automotive, Inc.

G.F.B. Enterprises LLC

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act