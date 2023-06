New Suit - Contract

Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Master Cargo Inc. and Solid Transport LLC in Illinois Northern District Court on Thursday. The complaint, filed on behalf of Langham Logistics Inc., seeks to recover over $170,000 for claims of damaged cargo delivered by the defendant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03808, Langham Logistics, Inc. v. Master Cargo Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 15, 2023, 6:15 PM

Langham Logistics, Inc.

Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary

Master Cargo Inc.

Solid Transport, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract