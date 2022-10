Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at WFBM LLP on Thursday removed a website accessibility lawsuit against the American Automobile Association, or 'Triple A,' to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Center for Disability Access on behalf of Chris Langer, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case is 3:22-cv-01519, Langer v. American Automobile Association Inc. et al.

Automotive

October 06, 2022, 2:57 PM