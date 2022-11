Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at FordHarrison on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the Hartland Board of Education to Connecticut District Court. The complaint was filed by Terk & Carlone on behalf of Catherine Langer, who was allegedly denied a religious exemption from the public school system's COVID-19 vaccination requirement. The case is 3:22-cv-01459, Langer v. Hartland Board of Education.

Education

November 15, 2022, 2:31 PM