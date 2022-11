Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kaufman Dolowich Voluck on Friday removed a lawsuit against Gulf Coast Collection Bureau to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by the Patti Zabaleta Law Group, the Consumer Advocates Law Group and Friedman & Brown on behalf of Brandon Langenwalter. The case is 9:22-cv-81754, Langenwalter v. Gulf Coast Collection Bureau Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

November 11, 2022, 1:57 PM