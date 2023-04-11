Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Litchfield Cavo on Tuesday removed a landlord-tenant lawsuit against BDS II MO Nob Hill LLC, Karya Property Management LLC and Work Order Services LLC to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by the Chionuma Law Firm on behalf of Barbara Lange and Terrance Rice, alleges that the plaintiff's apartment ceiling collapsed, burying the plaintiffs in plaster, insulation, animal carcasses, feces and plywood with exposed nails. The case is 4:23-cv-00244, Lange et al. v. BDS II MO Nob Hill LLC et al.

Real Estate

April 11, 2023, 8:40 PM

