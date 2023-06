Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Safeco Insurance and Lance Dugars to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, concerning hail damage claims, was filed by Chad T. Wilson Law Firm on behalf of Alex Lang and Rebecca Lang. The case is 4:23-cv-02219, Lang et al v. Safeco Insurance et al.

Insurance

June 16, 2023, 5:54 PM

