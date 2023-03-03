New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Morgan & Morgan filed a data breach class action Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court against loan installment provider 1st Franklin Financial Corporation. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Nov. 2022 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of more than 3,000 individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00916, Laney v. 1st Franklin Financial Corporation.

