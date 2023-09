Who Got The Work

Paul Barsness of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has entered an appearance for Peachtree Orthopedic Clinic PA in a pending lawsuit over alleged pregnancy-based employment discrimination. The complaint was filed July 20 in Georgia Northern District Court by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of a marketing coordinator. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross, is 1:23-cv-03221, Lane v. Peachtree Orthopedic Clinic, P.A.

Health Care

September 04, 2023, 10:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Courtney Lane

Plaintiffs

Barrett Farahany

defendants

Peachtree Orthopedic Clinic, P.A.

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination