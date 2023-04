New Suit

The Lanier Law Firm filed a civil rights lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court against Navarro College, the featured school of Netflix' docuseries 'Cheer' and other defendants. The suit, arising from a sexual assault allegation, pursues claims on behalf of a Navarro cheerleader. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00883, Lane v. Navarro College et al.

Education

April 26, 2023, 3:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Madi Lane

Plaintiffs

The Lanier Law Firm

defendants

Elizabeth Pillans

Michael Landers

Monica Aldama

Navarro College

Salvatore Amico

nature of claim: 448/over alleged civil rights violations