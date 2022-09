Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Spencer Fane on Thursday removed a data breach class action against Labette Health to Kansas District Court. The suit was filed by McShane & Brady and Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of patients who personal information was allegedly made vulnerable in a 2021 data breach. The case is 2:22-cv-02392, Lane v. Labette Health.

Health Care

September 29, 2022, 7:07 PM