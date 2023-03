New Suit - Contract

M&T Bank Corp., a financial services company offering personal and business banking, was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Florida Northern District Court. The court action, pertaining to a mortgage dispute, was filed by attorney Jennifer Weaver on behalf of Jason Lane and Ruth Renae Lane. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00097, Lane et al v. M&T Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

March 09, 2023, 3:27 PM