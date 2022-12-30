New Suit

New York State Attorney General Letitia James and other officials were hit with a lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court challenging the state's ban on semiautomatic firearms. The complaint, brought by Phillips Lytle, the Firearms Policy Coalition and the Second Amendment Foundation, argues that the ban unjustly designates AR-15s and other rifles as assault weapons due to a campaign by 'anti-gun publicists' seeking to suppress lawful firearm ownership. The case is 7:22-cv-10989, Lane et al v. James et al.

Government

December 30, 2022, 8:05 PM