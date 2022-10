New Suit - Copyright

Stevens & Lee filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on behalf of Lane Enterprises LLC. The suit, which targets Prinsco Inc., seeks a declaration that the designs for certain products are shared intellectual property between the plaintiff and defendant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01655, Lane Enterprises, LLC v. Prinsco, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 20, 2022, 5:58 PM