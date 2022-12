Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Hyundai Motor to California Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims under the California Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, was filed by MFS Legal on behalf of the owners of a 2022 Hyundai Palisade. The case is 2:22-cv-02197, Landy et al. v. Hyundai Motor America.