New Suit - Trademark

Landstar System, a freight transport logistics provider, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Seaton & Husk, targets interstate property brokerage service provider Landstar Onway Inc. and Gkarnik Varntanian. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01417, Landstar System, Inc. v. Varntanian et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 12, 2022, 2:55 PM