Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Blue Williams LLC on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, Lithium Products LLC d/b/a Lithium Pros and other defendants to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Fishman Haygood LLP on behalf of Dwight D. Landry, accuses Lithium of manufacturing a defective 36 volt Lithium Pros battery that caused fired damage to the plaintiff's home. The case is 3:23-cv-00323, Landry v. Lithium Products, LLC d/b/a Lithium Pros et al.

Insurance

April 28, 2023, 6:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Dwight D Landry

defendants

Great American Insurance Company

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Lithium Products, LLC d/b/a Lithium Pros

Sterling Power USA

defendant counsels

Blue Williams, Llp

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product