New Suit - Product Liability

Conair Corp. was hit with a product liability lawsuit Monday in Connecticut District Court. The court case, over an allegedly faulty pressure cooker, was filed by Wocl Leydon LLC and Johnson Becker PLLC on behalf of Victoria Landrum. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00373, Landrum v. Conair Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 27, 2023, 10:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Victoria Landrum

Plaintiffs

Wocl Leydon LLC

defendants

Conair Corporation

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims