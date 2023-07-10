Who Got The Work

Roger L. Grandgenett II and Kelsey E. Stegall of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for pool building company Anthony & Sylvan Pools Corp. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed May 26 in Nevada District Court by Stranch Jennings & Garvey on behalf of a scheduler who claims that she was subjected to disparate treatment based on gender and pursues sex discrimination and hostile work environment claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anne R. Traum, is 2:23-cv-00834, Landreth v. Anthony & Sylvan Pools Corporation, an Ohio corporation.

Construction & Engineering

July 10, 2023, 7:31 AM

