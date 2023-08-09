Landmines Everywhere for Employers DEI Programs, Prompting B...

News From Law.com

In the past week, Davis Wright Tremaine and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett have announced new lawyer teams to address clients' DEI issues while Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher launched a task force in late July. The new groups have combined lawyers with experience in employment law, government investigations, DEI and ESG work, corporate governance and appellate law. In interviews, attorneys involved in the groups said their clients are facing scrutiny from a variety of stakeholders such as politicians, conservative think tanks, consumers and shareholders. The pushback against employers' diversity efforts has come in the form of legal threats and lawsuits targeting hiring practices, vendor diversity and fiduciary duties to investors.

August 09, 2023, 3:49 PM

