Landmark Trial Begins Over Ark. Ban on Trans Youth Care | La...

News From Law.com

The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children began in Arkansas on Monday, the latest fight over restrictions on transgender youths championed by Republican leaders and widely condemned by medical experts. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody is hearing evidence and testimony over the law he temporarily blocked last year that would prohibit doctors from providing gender-confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old.

Arkansas

October 18, 2022, 11:25 AM