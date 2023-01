New Suit

Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. was named in a complaint for declaratory judgment Thursday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on behalf of Landmark American Insurance, which seeks to deny Ritz-Carlton coverage under a commercial general liability policy in connection with underlying litigation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00028, Landmark American Insurance Company v. Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC.