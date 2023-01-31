New Suit

Landmark American Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Air Medical Group and Elissa Ragone on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry, seeks a declaration that Landmark has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-20394, Landmark American Insurance Co. v. Air Medical Group Inc. et al.

Insurance

January 31, 2023, 5:58 PM