Landmark American Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Air Medical Group and Elissa Ragone on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry, seeks a declaration that Landmark has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-20394, Landmark American Insurance Co. v. Air Medical Group Inc. et al.
Insurance
January 31, 2023, 5:58 PM