The landlord of a Center City Philadelphia office building agreed to pay $6 million to resolve claims that its failure to provide adequate security on its property led to an assault of a paralegal working in the building. The case, captioned R.F. v. 211 N. 13th Street Associates, was officially settled Tuesday for the full amount of the defendants' insurance limit, according to plaintiffs counsel.

May 15, 2024, 2:29 PM

