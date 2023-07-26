New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Circles of Care Inc., a behavioral health care provider, was slapped with a data breach class action on Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Sept. 2022 breach impacting the personal identifiable and medical information of thousands of patients. The suit is backed by KL Law and the Wilshire Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-01405, Landini et al v. Circles of Care, Inc.

Health Care

July 26, 2023, 7:01 AM

James Landini

Kaela Marie Perry

K&L Gates

Circles of Care, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract