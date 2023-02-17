New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Circles of Care Inc., a behavioral health care provider, was slapped with data breach class action Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit, which accuses defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Sept. 2022 breach impacting the personal and medical information of thousands of the defendant's patients. The suit is backed by KL Law and Wilshire Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00273, Landini et al v. Circles of Care, Inc.

Health Care

February 17, 2023, 4:21 AM