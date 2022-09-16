New Suit - Employment

L3 Harris Technologies, an aerospace and defense company headquartered in New York City, was hit with an employment lawsuit on Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Saenz & Anderson on behalf of Gregory Landing, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for requesting leave extensions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The complaint further accuses the defendant of wrongfully requiring the plaintiff to work on-site rather than remotely. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01695, Landing v. L3 Harris Technologies Inc.

Aerospace & Defense

September 16, 2022, 2:26 PM