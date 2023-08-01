New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy filed a data breach class action Monday in California Northern District Court against Pension Benefit Information, doing business as PBI Research Services, Progress Software Corp. (PSC) and the Berwyn Group Inc. The suit, which accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a May 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of millions of pensioners and beneficiaries of the California Pubic Employees' Retirement System. According to the suit, Russian hackers known by the name of, 'Clop,' detected a security flaw in PSC's widely used file transfer software system MOVEit, which was used by the Berwyn Group and PBI. The suit is also backed by Righetti Glugoski PC and the Wynne Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03839, Landi et al v. Progress Software Corporation et al.

Technology

August 01, 2023, 6:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Nila Hurley

Richard E. Hurley

Steve Landi

Plaintiffs

Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy

defendants

Pension Benefit Information, LLC, dba Pbi Research Services

Progress Software Corporation

The Berwyn Group, Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct