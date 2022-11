Removed To Federal Court

Google removed a digital privacy class action to California Northern District Court on Tuesday. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, accuses Google of retaining customers' personally identifiable information for an unreasonable length of time in violation of the New York Video Consumer Privacy Act and other laws. Google is represented by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The case is 5:22-cv-07427, Landfair et al. v. Google LLC.