Ford Motor Co. was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro on behalf of the estate of Mikyley Rae Reitz, is part of a wave of cases alleging that a weak roof structure in certain Ford pickup trucks creates an unreasonable risk of serious injury or death in a rollover accident. The case is 2:23-cv-00915, Landers et al. v. Ford Motor Co.