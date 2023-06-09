Who Got The Work

Alexander Terras and Jillian M. Molz of Husch Blackwell have entered appearances for Omni Petroleum Inc., Mirza Farooq and Chintan Surti in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case was filed April 25 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Nolan Law Office on behalf of a former employee who contends that the defendants paid him at a rate below the minimum wage. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip G. Reinhard, is 3:23-cv-50143, Landero v. Omni Petroleum Inc. et al.

Energy

June 09, 2023, 10:10 AM

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations