New Suit - Employment

Intel and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Arizona District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who pursues sexual harassment, gender, race and national origin discrimination claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00946, Lande v. Intel Corporation et al.

Technology

June 01, 2023, 7:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Sherly Lande

defendants

Intel Corporation

Christopher D Warren

Cormac Cullen

Devin L Scott

Jame P Bladt

Nester Kouam

Robert J Colmyer

Ryan T Atkin

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination